Vernon residents claims landlord bought low-income housing to kick them out, jack up rent

Chelsey Mutter

A Vernon mother of two, Robin Lessard, is terminally ill and facing "renoviction" after what she says is a landlord trying to force low-income tenants out of their homes to increase the rental costs.

Lessard and her oldest daughter Corrina Bowers say the low-income apartment building at 4504 15th Street they live in was purchased a couple of months ago by Andrew Rebeyka of Birchwood Peak Properties.

The pair are paying $1,005/month for a three bedroom apartment. According to RentCafe.com, the average three-bedroom apartment rents for $2,567 and $4,984.

The mother and daughter say about 60 total residents were given notices from Birchwood Peak Properties and Rebeyka.

“I feel like it's totally inhumane,” said Lessard. “I feel like he could have done this unit by unit or even building by building, but this many people all at once? How are that many people supposed to find another place to live in a [housing crisis].”

Major renovation claims

Rebeyka told Castanet he had no comment, but said he has permits to conduct “major renovations” and is in negotiation with the tenants.

When asked what kind of renovations need to be done he said; “I really don't want to get into it. Unfortunately, so that's just the extent of it.”

Lessard and Bowers say they’re not sure what the renovations could be. They say Rebeyka told them the plumbing needed to be done, but Lessard says that’s already been fixed in her unit.

Payouts for signing agreement to vacate

Lessard says residents were approached by Rebeyka with an agreement offering each tenant $8,000 to leave their unit, with two weeks to take the deal or not. She says each tenant received the same blank agreement with blank names and addresses to fill in.

A group of residents who didn’t sign the deal are now getting together to fight the renoviction.

Another resident, Justin Mayrhofer, says tenants don’t realize their rights and that they have other options. He says a number of residents signed the document believing they didn’t have another choice.

Bowers is 21 and will take legal guardianship of her sister when their mom passes. She says she’s incredibly stressed about where she’ll live if she’s forced to leave her current home by the Sept. 30th deadline set out in Rebeyka's notice.

“I will do anything I can to protect my younger sister and keep a roof over her head."