Tolko Industries names new president and CEO Pino Pucci

Photo: Tolko Pino Pucci is the new CEO and president of Tolko Industries.

A forestry products company headquartered in Vernon will be led for the first time by someone without the founding family name.

Manufacturing company Tolko announced on Thursday that it has chosen a new president and CEO. Pino Pucci has stepped into the role after nearly a decade in leadership positions at the company.

“I’m honoured to build upon the generational legacy of the Thorlakson family,” said Pino in a news release. “For over 65 years we’ve maintained a strong customer and people focus.”

Pucci steps into the role as former CEO and president Brad Thorlakson moves on to a position as executive chair on the board of directors.

Brad was the third of Thorlakson CEO’s. His grandfather founded the business in 1956, his father took over in 1978, and Brad took the reins in 2010. Leaving the role in 2024, he said the company is in great hands.

“Pino’s unwavering commitment to safety, people and values have him well positioned to lead Tolko into the future,” said Brad. “Tolko will remain a private, family-owned business and the family remains committed to the long-term success of the company.”

Tolko today has 2,700 employees, and 15 manufacturing locations across Canada and America. It was named in B.C.’s top employers for 2024.

For more information on the history of the company, visit here.