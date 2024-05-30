Vernon's 1705 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps' final parade of the year

Photo: Wayne Emde

Cadets from Vernon's 1705 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps (BC Dragoons) held their final parade of the year recently.

The annual event was attended by friends, family, representatives of the Royal Canadian Legion and the City of Vernon. Included in the ceremonies were the presentation of awards and recognitions to the top cadets and to members of the parents' committee.

After the parade, guests were treated to refreshments and to displays of some of the activities of the cadets during the past training year.

The Vernon Corps is made up of youths from Lumby, Lavington, Coldstream and Lake Country. The cadets meet every Tuesday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. from September to June.

Cadets will also will have other activities throughout the year such as swimming, learn to scuba, tubing at Silver Star and first aid courses and others.

Parents are welcome to join the troop the last Tuesday of every month for parent sponsor committee meetings.

For more information on the cadets, visit their website.

- with files from Wayne Emde