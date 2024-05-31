Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store has had to end its senior's hamper program

Photo: File photo

After more than two years of helping seniors make ends meet, Gena Barzan has to shut down the monthly hamper program.

At the end of every month Barzan, who operates the Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store, would provide food hampers to 22 seniors who were struggling financially.

However, the rising cost of food, combined with increased overhead for the thrift store, means this month is the last for the hamper program.

The thrift store will continue to operate as will donations of pet food – which has also seen a dramatic increase in demand this year.

Barzan said it was just not financially possible to continue with the senior's hamper program.

“The funding is just not coming in. We are still going to keep the Christmas hamper program if we can,” Barzan said. “Please know we held off as long as we possibly could with implementing this change.”

She said she is very appreciative that items are still being donated to the thrift store, 3100A 29 Ave., but those items have to be translated into cash to keep the senior program running.

Along with the thrift store, Barzan facilitates online auctions, but the task of adding more auctions for the hamper program would be too much of a workload for her and store volunteers to sustain.

Aside from staple items, Barzan would purchase perishable goods such as butter and bread for the seniors.

For years, Barzan has also provided food, supplies, cages, collars and all manner of needed items during times of wildfire and flood, and will concentrate her efforts on supporting animals and their owners.

Over the years, she has delivered food to the middle of fire zones – with permission – and helped to rescue a countless number of animals.

Along with providing emergency pet food, Barzan assists pet owners year round with cat and dog food, and demand for that service is also rising.

Barzan said eight people came in for pet food in a single day this week.

“A lot of [pet food] is donated, which is wonderful, but when it gets low, we have to purchase items,” she said.

Barzan is encouraging her seniors to reach out to the Vernon Salvation Army House of Hope Food Bank for assistance.

She is also directing them to the Vernon NexusBC Community Resource Centre which can put them in touch with available resources.