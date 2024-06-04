Sunshine Festival block party returns for 30th year in Vernon

Photo: DVA

Sunshine Festival is returning for the 30th year this summer.

Shopping, live music and kids activities will be available on 30th Avenue on Saturday, June 15. Six blocks of the road will be closed to traffic and instead designated for the block party.

The Sunshine Festival is organized by the Downtown Vernon Association. It supports local business, and gives families a sunny outing for the day. Vendors will set up mobile shops, and live bands can be heard all day.

The day begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

To help with travel, downtown parking will be free for the day at all meters. The 2900-block is planned to be the kids zone, and the 3400-block will be the food and the main stage area.