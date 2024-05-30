Vernon's Community Futures North Okanagan workforce housing project ready to take in residents

Photo: CFNO

A housing program in Vernon will help attract and keep medical experts in the city.

The Murphy’s Landing workforce housing project, 4408 25th St., held its official ribbon cutting earlier this week.

The three homes will provide living accommodations for up to eight people.

Two of the homes are finished with the third slated to be completed by the end of June.

Community Futures North Okanagan led the initiative that is part of a North Okanagan medical residency program at UBCO.

Leigha Horsfield, CFNO executive director, said the project is more than just immediate housing for medical professionals, but is part of a long-term plan to keep those professionals in Vernon.

Last year, the CFNO said more than 20,000 people in the North Okanagan do not have a family doctor.

The North Okanagan medical residency program, which launched this year and is supported by the new workforce housing development, hopes to change that.

“The residency program is a great thing for our community. Other sites across the province continue to see residency programs as one of the strongest recruitment tools to get family doctors trained and practicing in their region,” Dr. Travis Allen, site director of the family residency program told Castanet last year. “Creating this pool of resources makes family medicine more sustainable for our community and directly benefits the patients.”

Horsefield said the first tenant is scheduled to move into Murphy’s Landing in early June.

The $1.8-million project was funded by the City of Vernon and the CFNO, with help from other local businesses and agencies.

“The goal is retention,” Horsefield said. “The goal is to get them into these housing projects and we help them fall in love with the community and initial a retention program which we have started with Okanagan College. It's not just the housing, there is a strategy behind it to help maintain this skilled labour in our community.”