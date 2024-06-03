RDNO says no sidewalk planned for Pottery Road after concerned parent raises safety concerns

Photo: Connor McDowell File photo of vehicle rollover on Pottery Road

Following a vehicle roll over earlier this month along Pottery Road in Vernon, a concerned parent is looking for safety updates to be made.

The parent, who asked their name not be published, said the rollover should serve as a wake-up call about the dangers of the pathway. They’re calling for a review of the section and whether or not safety upgrades should be done for Hillview Elementary students.

The roadway is half on Regional District of North Okanagan and half on City of Vernon land. Stacey Raftus with the RDNO said the area where the rollover took place was in the Vernon jurisdiction, but becomes RDNO land closer to the elementary school.

“The RDNO is currently conducting an active transportation feasibility study in the area, but have no current plans to initiate the development of a sidewalk on Pottery Road,” said Raftus.

“The RDNO does not govern road right of ways within our electoral areas, these road right of ways are the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and maintained by their contractor.”

Raftus says in the past the district has supported traffic safety within the school zone on Pottery Road by providing grant funding for the installation of the digital speed reader signs.

As for the Vernon side of the road, city spokesperson Carolyn Baldridge says Pottery Road has historically been considered a rural route, meaning the bike path was designed with wide shoulders to accommodate both pedestrians and cyclists for all forms of transportation.

“The city recognizes that the community dynamics are shifting in rural areas, necessitating future improvements in infrastructure,” said Baldridge in an email.

She encourages residents to fill out the Official Community Plan and Transportation Plan survey as the city is working on updating both plans.

“The transportation plan will guide how our community’s transportation system, such as roads, public transit, and bike and walking paths, will grow and develop,” said Baldridge. “An OCP is a long-range plan that sets out policies for how a community will accommodate population growth.”

The survey is open until July 1 and available online here.

The concerned parent pointed to separated pathway that was created for Vernon Secondary Students along 15th Street as an example of something that could be done for Hillview Students.