Second sexual assault trial for Vernon businessman adjourned

Photo: File photo

The second trial of a Vernon businessman and longtime hockey coach facing a sexual assault charge has been adjourned.

The trial of Keith Chase was originally scheduled to last five days in a Vernon court room, but instead wrapped up Wednesday after just three days.

Ann Seymour, Acting Communications Counsel, Ministry of Attorney General, BC Prosecution Service said the Crown's case closed on May 29, and the defence elected not to call evidence.

This is the second trial for Chase who is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl 20 years ago.

In the original trial, Chase was found guilty and sentenced to 23 months in jail, but immediately appealed the conviction.

He won the appeal and a second trial was ordered.

The alleged offence took place in 2004 when Chase was in his mid-30s.

The teen, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, was friends with Chase's daughter. Chase was also the teen's hockey coach and the youth was spending the night at his home when the alleged assault took place.

The case has been adjourned to June 10 at 2 p.m. at the Kamloops Law Courts to fix a date for closing submissions.