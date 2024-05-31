Tarantula moths can be found in the Okanagan region for the next few weeks

Photo: Contributed

They are arguably one of the largest – and coolest – moths to ever flutter through the province.

A Vernon resident living on Silver Star Road was lucky enough to have one land on her patio, making the tarantula moth today's Bug of the Week.

Despite their intimidating name, the Polyphemus moth is completely harmless and looks like a cross between a moth and a tarantula – hence the name.

They are quite rare, but can be found throughout the region.

The moths are one of the largest insects in the province and grow to be palm-sized, with a wing span of 10 to 15 centimetres.

Adult Polyphemus moths are only out from May until July and only live for a couple of weeks before they lay eggs.

The larvae are big, fat caterpillars and by fall, the caterpillars turn into chrysalises and they’ll be stuck under a tree all winter until they hatch.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email us a picture and we may feature it as Castanet's Bug of the Week.