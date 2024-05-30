Vernon's Civic Park celebrates completion, honours city history

Chelsey Mutter

After years of work, officials are celebrating the completion of Vernon’s Civic Memorial Park.

The park is fully open to the public. The majority of work has been finished, with a small number of projects – like some minor stonework – expected to be finished up soon.

The park was originally home to Vernon’s Civic Arena, which was built in 1937 before being demolished in 2018 after Kal Tire North was built.

The new park pays tribute to the old arena in a multitude of ways. The most noticeable being the shade pavilion which was constructed using timber from the old building.

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming says the park came from public engagement, and thanked the community.

“The city asked you to provide your thoughts on what you wanted to see on this site and overwhelmingly it was a functioning park,” said Cumming.

When asked if he was concerned about the unhoused population, Cumming said he believes city policy will keep the park free from encampments.

“What we have is a bylaw and a system in the community to identify where people are able to camp,” said Cumming. “And this is not one of them, and so they speak to them, and they move on and let them know where they can [camp].

“That's how we've managed it and it's been quite successful.”

The park has multiple features including pincic benches, a rental space, community washrooms, ping-pong table and grassy areas.

According to a report recently submitted to council, the three-phase project has come in under budget at a cost of $2,102,940.

Staff recently found a budgeting error for the third phase, a federal grant for $639,000 ended up being overstated in the budget. The $230,564 shortfall was taken from the infrastructure reserve fund where the rest of the project budget is funded. Staff say the correction does not impact the 2024 budget or any 2024 planned projects.