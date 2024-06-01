Still time to get in on Kalamalka Rotary Club Charity Golf Classic

Photo: Pexels

There is still time to get in on a classic fundraising golf tournament.

The Kalamalka Rotary Club Charity Golf Classic fundraiser takes place June 6, at the Vernon Golf & Country Club and will not only provide a day of golf, prizes and networking, but will benefit less-fortunate students in the North Okanagan.

"This tournament is more than just a day on the greens. It's an opportunity for us to come together and support causes that truly make a difference," said Jacqueline Rivard, co-chair of the 3rd annual tournament. "Last year’s event raised $27,500 for two local charities."

Rivard said there is still room for golfers, volunteers and there are a “couple of hole sponsor spots remaining.”

Proceeds from the tournament this year will directly benefit a cause near and dear to Kalamalka Rotary – The Starfish Pack Program which provides a bag of food each week throughout the school year to children who experience food insecurity.

Each pack provides food for two breakfasts, lunches and dinners and is supplemented by fresh fruit and vegetables, along with a snack. The program is currently packing and distributing over 230 bags of food each week to elementary schools in Lumby, Vernon, Armstrong and Enderby.

"We invite everyone to join us for a day of golf and giving back," said Rob Bauml, Co-Chair for the Kal Rotary Charity Golf Classic. "Whether you're a seasoned golfer or new to the game, there's a place for you at our tournament. Together, we can make a difference."

To learn more about the event, register a team, or explore sponsorship opportunities