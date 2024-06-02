Provincial experts highlight challenges facing agri industry with Coldstream council

Photo: Pexels

Members of B.C.’s Agriculture Ministry were at Coldstream council Monday to discuss some of the challenges facing agricultural land.

The presentation talked about issues facing farmers and what municipalities can do to support the industry.

Alison Fox, Land Use Agrologist, and Lindsay Benbow, Regional Agrologist spoke to the current challenges facing farmers such as limited land and the high cost of land, pressure for urbanization in “high growth” areas such as the Okanagan, and lack of industrial land.

Demographics show fewer young people are getting into farming.

Mayor Ruth Hoyte said council supports agriculture, but there are some challenges and concerns in the North Okanagan community.

Hoyte said council will “look at the report and do some implementation where we can” to ensure the agricultural land in Coldstream is protected and looked after.

Hoyte said Bill 44, which deals with housing legislation and densification, also came up.

“We see the potential for controversy where residential properties reside right up against agriculture practices,” Hoyte said. “We will certain look to mitigate some of those issues where we can.”

Hoyte said water concerns were also raised.

“Currently, some parcels are being watered with treated water, which doesn't make sense,” said Hoyte.

Hoyte said agriculture is one of the things Coldstream “is a little fierce about.” She pointed out the long history of agriculture in the community “and (we) are looking to protect it as a food source. You can't have houses with people if you can't feed them.”

To read the full presentation, click here.