Vernon North Okanagan RCMP looking for Monika Henkel

Photo: RCMP

Monika Henkel is a wanted woman.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Henkel, 67, who is wanted for driving while prohibited and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

Henkel is described as five-feet, two-inches tall, 124 pounds with brown hair and grey eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Henkel is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by leaving a tip online.