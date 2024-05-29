Vernon RCMP say ERT called in to help investigation

Photo: Castanet file photo

An investigation on Westside Road Tuesday afternoon required RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

The updates comes after reports of black police cars driving past Historic O'Keefe Ranch on Highway 97 were floated around social media.

Const. Chris Terleski told Castanet Vernon RCMP began investigating a report of a suspicious person on Westside Road at about 12:30 p.m. May 28.

“As the investigation progressed, police determined there may be an elevated risk and members of the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team responded to the area to assist frontline officers with locating the person,” said Terleski in an email.

Terleski says no arrests were made and the investigation has been concluded.