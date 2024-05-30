Coldstream mayor appointed to the Greater Vernon Water Drought Stakeholder Working Group

Photo: File photo Ruth Hoyte

Ruth Hoyte will be adding input to the Greater Vernon Water Drought Stakeholder Working Group.

The Coldstream mayor was appointed to the group by council for a two-year term starting June 1.

The role of the group is to assist Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) staff in the development of efficient water-use strategies, informing the community on water supply levels and providing feedback on the effect of water-use restrictions.

The first meeting of the committee is scheduled for June 10 at the RDNO building.

For more information on this committee and their agendas, contact the RDNO at [email protected] or call 250-550-3700.