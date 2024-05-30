District of Coldstream gets funding to hire temporary full-time FireSmart co-ordinator

Photo: The Canadian Press

The District of Coldstream is hiring a temporary full-time FireSmart co-ordinator.

The Union of BC Municipalities approved the district’s grant application to create a Coldstream Community FireSmart Program with $134,181.98 in funding.

The money has been provided by the BC Ministry of Forests and will be used to hire the co-ordinator who will design and provide community FireSmart education events and campaigns. The position will also oversee the development of Community Wildfire Resiliency Program and participate in both the Okanagan and the North Okanagan Community FireSmart and Resilience Committee.

FireSmart is a provincial program meant to build wildfire resiliency and reduce the negative impacts of fire.

The program offers educational tools for residents to ensure their home is protected from the threat of wildfire. One example is the program encourages people to be aware embers from fires and what they can light on fire, rather than just flames.