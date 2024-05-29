Vernon RCMP investigating death, stationed outside taped-off house

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE 2:14 p.m.

Vernon RCMP are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home on Heritage Drive in Vernon.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP says Mounties began their investigation at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the person’s death is continuing,” said Terleski in an email.

“There is no known risk to the public and no additional information is available for release at this time.”

ORIGINAL 12:48 p.m.

A house on Heritage Drive in Vernon has been taped off with two police vehicles on scene.

It's unclear how long officers have been stationed outside the house, but Castanet reader Michael Brown says Mounties have been there for at least the past day.

The reason for the police presence is unknown at this time.

Castanet has reached out to the Vernon RCMP for more information.