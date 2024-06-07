Root borer spotted in Vernon feasts on roots of fruit trees

Photo: Kathleen Fraser

Today's Bug of the Week is a troublesome character.

Kathleen Fraser snapped a pic of the large beetle at her home on Grey Canal Road in the BX area of Vernon last summer.

Fraser was unsure what kind of critter it was, noting it was almost four inches long.

The beetle in question is not harmful to people, but can do some damage to trees.

Steve Ball Sr., with Bug Master Pest Control in Kelowna, believes the beast to be a Prionus Root Borer.

“The larvae burrow into the roots of stone fruit plants (mainly) and can cause severe damage to the trees,” Ball said.

“Also, they can stay in the larval stage for up to three years before pupating and becoming this creature who then mates and starts the process over. They are harmless to humans except for the nightmares they induce,” Ball said.

Adult beetles don't bite or harm humans.

The female beetles have wings, but are unable to fly due to their size – which is nearly double that of a male.

However, they aren't all bad.

The insect, in both the larval and adult stages, are said to be edible although I doubt I will ever be that hungry in my life.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email us a picture and we may feature it as Castanet's Bug of the Week.