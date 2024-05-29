North Okanagan Gleaners are shipping much-needed medical supplies and food around the world

Photo: Facebook

The North Okanagan Gleaners continue to impact lives around the world.

And they have new partners to help them do it.

From their facility in Lavington, the non-profit group recently shipped a 40-foot container of medical supplies to the Congo.

Throughout the year, the Gleaners collect and donate medical supplies such as wheelchairs, beds, linens and other items that may be deemed outdated in Canada, but for a hospital with few resources they are a godsend.

The much-needed supplies are sent to some of the poorest and most war-torn regions of the world.

In March, the project hit a snag when they needed to find a new partner to help ship the medical supplies.

Plant manager Russ Phillips said several groups and individuals have filled the gap.

Phillips said Global Emergency Missions Canada has helped ship the most recent container of medical supplies and Rotary International has also stepped up to help.

“We are also working with a group called The Luke Mission in Africa. They have several clinics and hospitals,” Phillips said.

The Luke Mission is helping to ship another container full of medical gear to East Swahili in Africa next week.

The Gleaners are also busy preparing vegetables that are dehydrated and used for a soup base, and just sent a container of that soup mix to Ukraine.

All of the produce is donated, such as 90,000 pounds of dried black beans that found their way to the North Okanagan.

So far this year, the Gleaners have sent out 6,470,000 servings of food.

“We are hoping to be around 12 or 13 million by the end of the year,” Phillips said, adding 751,000 pounds of produce has “come in so far since January.”

