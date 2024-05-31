Major storm sewer work to temporarily close sections of 30th Avenue in Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon is advising residents sections of 30th Avenue will be temporarily closed next week for major reconstruction of sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure.

Work is expected to begin as early as 7 a.m. June 2 with the section between 32nd and 30th Street closed to through traffic. The portion of 30th Avenue between 30th and 29th streets will be closed to eastbound traffic.

The city says work is expected to finish by 4 p.m. June 4.

Motorists should expect delays.

Access to area businesses and residences will remain open during construction.

The city reminds residents to obey all detour and traffic control signage and slow down in the area for the safety of workers and public.