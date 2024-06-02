Vernon's annual Go By Bike Week kicks off Monday

Photo: File photo

It's time to park the car and use pedal power to get to school, work of the beach.

Spring GoByBike Week kicks off in Vernon and the North Okanagan June 3, marking the 30th anniversary of GoByBike Week in British Columbia.

GoByBike Week is an annual challenge that encourages people of all ages to park their vehicle and travel by bike, skateboard, longboard, kick scooter, e-scooter or rollerblades.

“I always look forward to GoByBike Bike Week, because I love seeing so many people out on their bikes, e-scooters, and skateboards, with smiles on their faces,” said Danielle DeVries, transportation manager.

“Whether this is your first time participating or your 30th, we encourage everyone to register for GoByBike Week and join the communities across the province in celebrating active transportation.”

All riders who log at least one trip between June 3 to 9 will be eligible to win prizes, including local gift cards, a Pedgeo e-bike, or the grand prize: a cycling adventure in Italy.

To qualify for the provincial grand prize, registrants must also complete registration on the Exodus Travels website.

Local event details

Riders are invited to attend any of the week’s free events, and can pick up a ‘Bike Prize Trail’ pass to be stamped as they participate in festivities across the city.

The Bike Prize Trail passes can be picked up at any of the in-person events or downloaded from the GoByBike website.

Participants who receive stamps at three or more events along the Bike Prize Trail will be eligible to win one of four local ‘grand prize’ packages which include a Silver Star Mountain getaway, e-bike rental on Okanagan Rail Trail from Predator Ridge, a ‘Ride and Dine’ prize pack for a culinary cycling adventure and a ‘Ultimate Commuter’ prize pack with gear and essentials to elevate any level of cyclist’s experience.

The grand prizes will be awarded June 9 at the Wrap Up Celebration Station at Polson Park. Bring your completed pass to the final event to be entered to win; the draw will be held on site.

June 3

5 - 7 p.m. “Commuters Night'' Celebration Station, Sun Country Cycle. Join us at the shop (16500 Kalamalka Rd.) on your ride home from work, or head out on a pleasure cruise, for deals, prizes and snacks.

June 4

7:30 - 9 a.m. Celebration Station, Nature’s Fare. Join us at Nature’s Fare Markets (3400 30th Ave.) for hot drinks and snacks.

June 5

4 - 5:30 p.m. Injury Prevention & Cycling Talk, Skyride. Dr. Mark Murdoch, Base Camp Chiropractic and Sports Rehab will be speaking on how to prevent lower back pain on the bike at Skyride (4815 Silver Star Rd.). Appetizers and refreshments will be provided.

Thursday, June 6

7:30 - 9 a.m. Celebration Station, Silver Star Head Office. Join us for doughnuts and coffee at Silver Star’s Head Office (4601 29 St.) as you wake up on your way to work, school or fun.

10:30 - 11 a.m. GoByBike Story Time, Okanagan Regional Library. Join us at the Vernon Okanagan Regional Library (2800 30th Ave.) for a bike themed Story Time.

June 7

Noon - 2 p.m. Celebration Station, Castanet. Join us for food and prizes at the Castanet Office (2906 30th Ave.).

4 - 8 p.m. Beachy Bike Parade, Polson Park Artisan Night Market. Join us for a bike themed night market, decorate your bike, wear beach-themed clothing and accessories and participate in the Beachy Bike Parade at 6:30 p.m. through Polson Park (2600 BC-6).

June 8

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Family Bike & Safety Fun, Okanagan Regional Library. Join us for a family-friendly event with bike safety themed games at the Downtown Vernon branch (2800 30th Ave.) and register your bike with 529 Garage.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Bike Station, Full Charge Cycle. Bring your bike by Full Charge Cycle (2800 29th St. #103) for a complimentary tire pressure check.

June 9

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. NOCS Hotcakes ‘n’ Handlebars Pancake Breakfast & Demos, Ellison Provincial Park. Join us and the North Okanagan Cycling Society at Ellison Provincial Park (upper lot) for a pancake breakfast and the opportunity to test drive bikes.

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. ACNO Rail Trail Plein Air Event, Okanagan Rail Trail. Ride or roll down the Rail Trail and discover artists painting along the path. Starts at kilometre zero of the trail in Vernon and extends into Lake Country.

3 - 5 p.m. Wrap Up Celebration Station & Plein Air Art, Polson Park. Join us at Polson Park (2600 BC-6) for live music, cold beverages, snacks and prizes and to view the art painted that morning on the Okanagan Rail Trail.

All week

The City of Vernon and Neuron Mobility are partnering to offer all riders up to 20 minutes of free riding on their first trip and 50% off on all other trips throughout the week. Details on how to redeem the promotion will be found in the Neuron App. Riders who have not downloaded the app and signed up for Neuron can download the app on their Apple or Android device.

Kalavida’s Cycling Scavenger Hunt: Stop by Kalavida Surf Shop (13908 Kalamalka Rd.) to participate in a scavenger hunt along the Okanagan Rail Trail for a chance to win a paddleboard.

GoByBike Week is part of the City of Vernon’s larger strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than doubling trips made by bike in our community by 2040.

For more information on prizes and events, and to download the Bike Prize Trail Prize pass, click here.