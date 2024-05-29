Grindrod Water essential use rescinded by RDNO, boil water notice remains

Photo: Pixabay

The Regional District of North Okanagan has rescinded the essential use only water notice for Grindrod Water Utility (GRW).

RDNO put GRW customers on the essential water use only notice on May 21 due to a blocked water intake from the Shuswap River.

“After several repair attempts, the intake is now functioning properly and the water treatment plant appears to be operating normally,” said the RDNO in a news release.

Area residents remain on a boil-water prohibition until satisfactory water quality samples results are received.

GRW customers have been on a precautionary boil water notice since May 17 after a power outage causing a loss of water. The water loss can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back siphonage.

All customers should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.

Customers can find updates on water notices on the RDNO website and the RDNO Facebook Page. People can also subscribe to receive email updates online here.