Budgeted money for delayed Vernon projects being held in reserves, Mayor explains

An awaited update to city council over delayed and deferred infrastructure projects was presented at Monday’s regular meeting.

A total of six projects were not carried forward and Mayor Victor Cumming says out of those, three projects were changed or delayed with prior council approval. When asked if how the process had unfolded was normal, Cumming said council didn't use to receive a list beyond one year.

"We haven't had a comprehensive list of projects beyond a single year. It's just how we've been practicing it," said Cumming. "And the request now is to have a comprehensive list, so we did."

The six cancelled or delayed projects had a total budget of $8.5 million.

Council agreed to hold off completing the Kin Race Track project until after the Active Living Centre – being built on the same piece of land – is complete. The $3 million budgeted for that project was put back into reserve funds.

Two sewer infrastructure projects for Okanagan Landing Road were not okayed by residents of the area, so the $5,044,000 budgeted funds were never taken out to be used, Cumming says.

The three remaining projects, Dog Beach, F.B. Jaques Park Trail Connection and Foothills Ravine Trail budgets for a combined $475,000 and are being held while design and next steps are figured out. Cumming says this means the budgeted funds are held in reserves, and will not be able to be spent on other projects.

Cumming says delays from provincial and federal governments

Council first raised the alarm over city staff removing council-approved projects from the to do list during the March 25 council meeting. At the time, mayor and council – and the public – were unaware of the number of projects and where budgeted funds had gone.

The situation prompted council to call for a list to be created for elected officials and staff to better track progress on approved projects.

The newly created tracking list was before council for the first time, Monday.

Following the update which shows 76 out of 82 projects have been completed or in progress since 2019, Cumming says the report is more than he expected. He said he expected council to receive an update just on the six projects not going forward.

In Monday’s council meeting Coun. Akbal Mund asked if there were any projects from prior to 2018 that did not progress. Staff said there weren’t, but Cumming says they will be looking into it to be sure.

Council has also asked city staff to provide an update on where funds ended up coming from for completed projects.

“My desire is that we have a table that just shows where [funds] came from at the end,” said Cumming.

“Because at the beginning, it might be a project that we put an application in for and we have it totally funded by ourselves and then the province shows up with $500,000. Then our contribution is $500,000 less… So what is at the beginning is not necessarily what shows up at the end, in terms of fully paying for the cost of a project.”