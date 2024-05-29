City of Vernon announcing new parking online payment system

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Online parking payments are about to change in the City of Vernon.

The city announced Tuesday afternoon that it would be switching from the PaybyPhone app to the HotSpot Parking app on June 3 for all city parking.

The switch could keep money in Vernonites pocket. HotSpot is said to have lower convenience fees than the current app, and will allow users to refund remaining parking time back to their digital wallets, if they return to their vehicle before a parking session has expired.

HotSpot accepts all major credits cards, Google and Apple pay, Visa Debit, and pre-paid credit cards. The app also has a Fast Tap QR code option to pay by scanning a code.

Motorists who prefer to use an online payment system are encouraged to download the HotSpot app and familiarize themselves with the service prior to June 3. Traditional payment methods, including coin and credit card payments, will still be accepted at parking meters and kiosks throughout the city.

On-street parking rates remain $1.25 per hour from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, with free parking on Sundays and statutory holidays.

Reduced-rate parking is available in select city parking lots at $0.75 per hour on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking is free after 6 p.m. on weekdays and in select city lots at all times on Saturdays.