No suspects located by Vernon RCMP in reported pellet gun shooting

Photo: Castanet

Mounties responded to a report of someone shooting a pellet gun in the 3400-block of 27th Avenue in Vernon.

Vernon RCMP confirm the incident after a Castanet reader sent in a tip that shots were fired in the area and a vehicle and home were hit.

Const. Chris Terleski says police responded to the report at about 10:40 p.m. May 24.

“Damage to two vehicles and one building was reported to the responding officers by homeowners in the area,” said Terleksi in an email.

“Patrols and a neighbourhood canvas were completed in the area, however, no suspects were located or identified.”