Vernon Mountie found guilty of assault, avoids criminal record

Photo: Castanet file photo

A Vernon RCMP officer found guilty of assault avoided jail time and a criminal record.

Const. Ryan Carey pleaded guilty in Vernon Court on May 21 to an assault charge stemming from an incident on New Years Eve in 2021.

Ann Seymour with the BC Prosecution Service confirmed the court granted Carey an absolute discharge. The ruling means Carey was found guilty, but received no criminal conviction or punishment.

Carey was ordered to pay the mandatory $100 victim fine surcharge.