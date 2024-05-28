Beloved Okanagan Eatery is returning in a new form after fire

Photo: GoFundMe Collage from GoFundMe which launched following the fire that destroyed the Okanagan Eatery

The Okanagan Eatery is returning in a new form, as a catering business.

The beloved brunch spot burned to the ground on July 4, 2023 in the Vernon downtown fire that destroyed multiple businesses.

In a post to Facebook, owners of the eatery Chelsea and Dustin White announced they’re launching a mobile catering business.

“We miss you all very much,” reads the post, which also announced the new name Okanagan Catering Company.

“Do you miss our smash burgers? Or have a family gathering you need catered? Call us!”

The post describes a “main event” of carved roast beef dinner with all the fixins’ and starting at $39 per person. The Okanagan Catering Company is also offering mobile bartending, taco bars, smash burgers, personal chef dinners and grazing tables.

The catering company can be reached by emailing [email protected] or through their social media pages.

Support for the eatery quickly grew following the fire, with a GoFundMe raising just $19,795 to help the owners. The business had just celebrated its two-year anniversary before the fire.