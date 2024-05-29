Friends and family seeking support following death of pickleballer player in Vernon tournament

Photo: GoFundMe

Friends and family of the Kelowna man who passed away during a Pickleball tournament in Vernon are looking for support.

Kody Umpherville passed away at age 49 after suffering a medical emergency during the mixed doubles pickleball tournament in Vernon. Umpherville’s friend, Tom Elwel, has launched a GoFundMe to help the family pay for a funeral and service.

Elwell says he was at the tournament with Kody and was the first on the scene as emergency responders tried to revive him. Elwel says his friend died instantly.

“Kody passed away on May 11th playing pickleball, the game that he truly loved,” said Elwel in the GoFundMe

“He was a true pleasure to play with and a joy to be around. His circle of family and friends was massive, and we are all still grieving."

Elwel describes his friend as a gifted athlete who enjoyed playing all sports and was well liked by everybody. Kody is survived by his wife Jessica, his daughter Jennaia, his sister Connie, his mother Bunny and his step father Al.

“The family is absolutely devastated by Kody’s passing,” said Elwel. “We all want to give Kody the memorial he deserves to honour his memory and share our respects.”

“Kody was a loving husband, a dedicated father, a supportive brother, a caring son and admired friend for so many. Kody will always be remembered and will never be forgotten.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised $6,472.

The funeral and service will take place at the end of May. In lieu of flowers, people are asked to make a donation to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.

The tournament was cancelled after Kody's death, and the Vernon Pickleball Association told members it was donating entry fees to the family rather than refunding them to participants.

"The impact of this tragedy is to us, small, compared to the devastation to the Umpherville family," said the association in an email to members at the time.

"Instead of refunding those fees, we will be donating them to the Umpherville family and contributing from club funds to raise the total to $7,000."