Paint the lake for bike week returning this weekend in Vernon

Photo: ACNO

GoByBike Week is returning to Vernon June 3 to 9, and the Arts Council of the North Okanagan is teaming up with the City of Vernon to celebrate art and nature.

ACNO is hosting the Rail Trail Plein Air Event from the 0-kilometre marker off College Way on the Okanagan Rail Trail from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event invites spectators to witness local artists paint “en plein air”, capturing the landscape in real time.

"We are thrilled to invite artists and community members alike to join us for the Rail Trail Plein Air Event. This event not only showcases the incredible talent of local artists but also celebrates the breathtaking beauty of our region's natural landscapes," said Shawna Patenaude, ACNO executive director.

"Through this collaboration with the City of Vernon, we hope to inspire creativity, foster community connections, and create lasting memories for all who participate."

People with mobility issues wanting to attend the event are suggested to use the Kekuli Bay Provincial Park location in the parking lot just above the trail.

Following the painting event, a GoByBike Week celebration takes place at Polson Park from 3 to 5 p.m. The celebration takes place on the final day of GoByBike Week and will have live music, snacks, beverages and displays. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.

Artists from the Plein Art event will bring their works to the celebration where first, second and third place awards will be given out in three categories: Professional, Emerging, and Young Artist.

People will also be able to vote for their favourite piece through an online people’s choice award poll, with the winner announced June 21.

OPUS Art Supplies will provide gift cards for first-place winners.

The event is being hosted by the Arts Council of the North Okanagan, City of Vernon Active Transportation Department, OPUS Art Supplies, and Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail (FORT), whose ambassadors will be on the trail in bright green high-visibility vests to answer any questions during the event.

"We are also thankful to Tourism Vernon, the City of Vernon, and the Regional District of the North Okanagan for funding this amazing event, which unites art enthusiasts, cyclists, nature lovers, and community while celebrating the Okanagan's natural beauty," said Patenaude.

More information, including registration, for GoByBike Week can be found online here.