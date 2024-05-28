Vernon Ribfest Society says cancellation caused by Ribbers choosing other communities

Photo: Ribfest

Vernon Ribfest Society says the event is being cancelled after Ribbers made other commitments.

“We are disappointed to inform you, that the Ribbers committed to other communities for the 2024 season, without any communication with the Vernon Ribfest Society,” said the society.

The society announced last week that Vernon’s summer 2024 Ribfest would not be taking place.

But the society still plans to host a talent search for up-and-coming youth bands. The bands will compete for prizes, mentorship, and live performance opportunities.

“We are grateful to funders who have accepted our request to change the date and location (TBA) for the fall of 2024,” said the society.

Anyone wanting their barbecue rib fix can head to the Kelowna Ribfest in City Park July 5 to 7, or the Kamloops Ribfest Aug. 9 to Aug. 11.