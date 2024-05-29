North Okanagan RCMP top cop position remains vacant

Photo: Castanet

Vernon RCMP remain without a top cop.

During the RCMP’s first quarter update to city council at Monday’s meeting, Insp. Blake Macleod said the position remains open.

“While the officer in charge position that I'm filling in for is vacant, everyone's kind of doing different jobs right now,” said Macleod.

He’s been filling in for Supt. Shawna Baher who left her position in the North Okanagan at the end of February after six years.

Baher announced her departure in November 2023, saying she’d accepted a promotion as top officer on Vancouver Island and the North Sunshine Coast. Her new role has her overseeing 26 detachments.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP told Castanet in an email that no updates are available in filling the position.

“Nothing new to report I’m afraid,” said Terleski. “The process is still underway and as soon as we have something more, I’ll be sure to let you know.”

No names have been publicly put forward for the position.