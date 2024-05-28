Impromptu Monday evening rally in Vernon calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Chelsey Mutter

A group of protesters gathered at the corner of Highway 97 and 25th Avenue – outside Vernon’s Polson Park – to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Gabrielle Tishenko has organized a number of rallies and protests in the area, she says the impromptu gathering on Monday evening was sparked by the news of an Israeli strike in Rafah.

According to the Associated Press, the strike set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and killed at least 45 people. Tishenko says she took action because she couldn’t stop crying after she found out about the atrocities.

“We're calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire. That is only the beginning. There must be an end to the occupation. Palestine must be free to have self determination, there must be a right to return,” said Tishenko.

“Canada is complicit in our arms embargo and the sending of money to perpetuate the terrible violence that's happening. So a ceasefire is only the beginning.”

Her father Rajai Ghattas, 77, is Palestinian. He told Castanet that his mother would tell him stories of growing up living side by side with Jewish people.

“We never knew who's Muslim who’s Jews, or maybe we did but we never cared,” said Ghattas.

When asked how Ghattas felt watching things unfold, he said he wasn’t sure how to describe what he was feeling.

“I have never been so angry in my life, that people are seeing genocide, literally, genocide,” said Ghattas.

The group rallying continued to grow while Castanet was on scene, something Ghattas said could show that people might be starting to “wake up” to what’s happening.

Vehicles driving past the group honked horns and revved engines in support of the rally. Both Tishenko and Ghattas say that’s not something they would have seen 10 years ago.

Not everyone was supportive, one person sat in traffic in his truck holding up his middle finger.

International attention became focused on Palestine and Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 when Hamas launched rockets and a ground assault into Israel. Tishenko says it’s wrong for mainstream media to say the conflict began that fall.

“Palestine has been occupied since 1948. There were people and entire indigenous people living on the land, and it was violently occupied. So that's settler colonialism,” said Tishenko.

“The occupation was an extremely violent time, massacres that began through terrorist acts funded by European countries. So I think that to say that they began on Oct. 7, is gross injustice, and it is not a truth that is fair to put out when talk about Palestine.”

The shift in support Palestinians are seeing, Tishenko says, can partly be due to the shift in Canadian education to learn about our own history through the eyes of indigenous peoples.

“The compassion that comes through that education is transferable to all other issues in the world. You can transfer what's happening into Sudan and Congo and Palestine.”

-with files from Associated Press