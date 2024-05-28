Vernon council hears provincial housing legislation impacts 73.5 per cent of city lots

Photo: Castanet file photo

Some members of Vernon council are concerned about the short turnaround time for the city's new zoning bylaw.

Staff are working on the new bylaw to align with provincial bills dealing with residential development and transit-oriented areas.

The goal is to speed up housing projects, and changes will affect zoning amendments, development permits, subdivisions, and building permits and are expected to cut through red tape to lessen processing time.

The province has set a June 30 deadline for municipalities to comply with housing legislation its set out.

Matt Faucher, current city planner, gave a presentation of the new zoning bylaw and provincially required changes to council at Monday’s meeting.

“The number of lots impacted by the legislation is 10,232, or 73.5 per cent of the city,” said Faucher. “Due to the provincial housing legislation, this impacts the vast majority of lots in the city and many of the existing zones are no longer required.”

Following the presentation, Mayor Victor Cumming raised concerns over the tight timeline and how it would impact the city's future.

“I think this is a significant problem and then we'll live with it forever,” said Cumming about a lack of required parking spots in transit oriented development areas.

“We don't need to do that, we can identify problems now and sort them out in the next six weeks.”

Faucher responded to Cummings concerns saying it was a provincial requirement and not a staff choice to eliminate parking.

Cumming also raised concerns over how urban design and things like green space and housing setbacks in residential areas would be impacted by the new zoning bylaw.

Key changes in the new zoning bylaw are:

Consolidation of definitions and regulations.

Removal of repetitive and unnecessary content.

Reorganization of the document to provide a format that is user-friendly, easily interpreted, enforceable and effective to regulate land use in the City.

Implementation of provincial housing legislation (Bill 44 and Bill 47).

Implementation of provincial short-term rental legislation (Bill 35).

Consolidation of zones to streamline development processes and elevate minor rezoning applications.

Implementation of Council’s direction to allow the Agricultural Land Commission, as well as applicable legislation and regulation to govern uses on land within the Agricultural Land Reserve.

Adjustments to regulations to reduce the number of commonly supported variance requests.

Allow for easy maintenance and updates in the future providing a foundation to build upon.

More information about the incoming zoning bylaw can be found online here. Fauchers report to council can be found here and here.

A public hearing for the bylaw is anticipated to take place June 10.