Former Vernon city manager paid over $198K in unpaid vacation and sick leave

Photo: Castanet file photo

Vernon's city manager was paid $198,483 in 2023 despite retiring at the end of 2022.

City spokesperson Carolyn Baldrige confirmed to Castanet in an email that former chief administrative manager Will Pearce's 2023 income was a payout of unpaid vacation and sick leaves.

“When management staff retire, they have the choice to be paid-out unpaid vacation and sick leave,” said Baldridge in an email.

“They can choose to have it paid out over time rather than a one time lump sum payment. Mr. Pearce chose to have his unpaid leave time paid out over time.”

Cities must disclose any employees paid over $75,000 per year.

Will Pearce had his last day working for the City of Vernon on Dec. 9, 2022. He had been with the city since 2012. His annual salary at retirement was $255,132.