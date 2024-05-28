No plans to sweep Vernon area after unexploded ordnances found

Photo: Contributed Section of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park was cordoned off March 14 after an unexploded ordinance was found

Despite a significant number of unexploded ordnances found in the Vernon region in the first quarter of 2024, there are no plans to do a sweep of the area.

Coun. Akbal Mund raised the question at Monday’s council meeting during the RCMP’s report.

“I noticed there [were four] unexploded ordnances found over a course of like six weeks, is there going to be some kind of sweep of the area by the Canadian Forces Explosive Disposal Unit,” asked Mund.

“I haven't seen four found in that timeframe for decades here. That's kind of concerning for the general public.”

Insp. Blake Macleod said the majority of the ordinances were found during brush cleaning.

Macleod said he would reach out to the disposal unit to ask for an update to see if they had any plans to do a sweep, but he didn’t believe they would.

“Most of the time, [unexploded ordnances are] in areas where people aren't going, people aren't hiking and not finding them,” said Macleod.

“I know we've spoken about it in the past, the area is too vast and too much of a needle in a haystack type thing.”

Finding military ordinance is nothing new to the greater Vernon area, having a long military history, ordinance has frequently been found throughout North Okanagan.