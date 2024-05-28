Vernon RCMP will utilize stuffed animals to help children cope with trauma

Photo: Vernon RCMP

The newest recruits for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are extra cuddly, and smaller than the typical Mountie.

Plush bears will be given to RCMP to hand out to children impacted by trauma or other significant events. Roary and Cooper are Trauma Bears being rolled out by Crimestoppers to support police in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

“As first responders, whether it’s at a collision, fire, or other emergency, we often interact with kids who have been exposed to some form of trauma,” said Const. Chris Terleski, with the RCMP.

“To give a child a plush bear might seem like a small thing, but in that moment, it’s a small thing that can have a big impact. We’re really thankful to our local Crimestoppers Society for their support.”

The North Okanagan Shuswap Crimestoppers Society purchased 200 bears and distributed them to RCMP Detachments in Vernon, Armstrong, Enderby, Lumby, Falkland, Salmon Arm, Sicamous, and Revelstoke.

The stuffies will be put in police vehicles and available for frontline officers to hand out to children.

“We really felt this would be an excellent way for us to make a tangible difference,” said Julie Pilon, president of the North Okanagan Shuswap Crimestoppers Society. “It’s part of Crimestoppers’ commitment to giving back and supporting youth in our community. We hope these bears can ease the difficulty of what’s happening for these children at least a little bit and provide some comfort for them.”

The North Okanagan Shuswap Crimestoppers services the following areas: Armstrong, Enderby, Falkland, Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby, Sicamous, Salmon Arm, Blind Bay, Sorrento and Revelstoke.

To submit a tip to Crime Stoppers call 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online to https://nokscrimestoppers.com.