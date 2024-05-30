City of Vernon sending out reminder that property taxes are due soon

Photo: City of Vernon file photo

The City of Vernon is reminding property owners property taxes are due July 2 by 4:30 p.m.

Tax notices were mailed in May and anyone who did not receive a notice by mail is asked to check their email inbox or log into their MyCity account at vernon.ca/mycity.

Homeowners are reminded to claim the provincial Home Owner Grants before July 2. Both eligibility and application information can be found online here.

To avoid waiting in long lineups to pay property taxes, the city is advising residents of the different ways to pay: online through your bank, by cheque through the mail, or by cheque through the 24-hour drop box at the front entrance to city hall.

The city says postmarks on mailed remittances will not be considered the date of payment.

More information about property taxes can be found online at vernon.ca/propertytaxes.