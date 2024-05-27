Vernon drunk driver hits stop sign, tries to flee and resist arrest

Photo: Gordon Cole Photo of police presence along Old Kamloops Road

A large police presence on Old Kamloops Road in Vernon Sunday night was due to a drunk driver colliding with a stop sign and resisting arrest.

Const. Chris Terleksi with the Vernon RCMP said at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of an impaired driver who had collided with a stop sign on Agassiz Road.

“The frontline officer located the driver trying to leave the scene,” said Terleski in an email. “The man initially attempted to resist but was safely taken into custody.”

Terleski says the 46 year-old Vernon man failed a roadside breathalyzer test. As a result he was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.