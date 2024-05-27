Work on Rotary Pier in Coldstream pushed to fall

Photo: District of Coldstream

Construction on Rotary Pier in Coldstream has been pushed back.

Mayor Ruth Hoyte told Castanet in January that work on the pier was ready to begin this summer as long as provincial permits came through in a timely manner.

An update to Coldstream Council ahead of its meeting Monday says work will now begin in the fall.

“Archaeological (land disturbance) permits are approved. The environmental permit is expected shortly, with construction expected to begin mid-September,” reads the update.

“In the interim, Parks continues to monitor the pier and ensure it remains safe for use.”

In January 2023 council heard the pier could collapse in five years.

Castanet asked the Ministry of Forests for a status update on permits in January. The ministry was unable to provide a timeline at the time, but said it continued to work with the district.

"The Ministry of Forests’ Archaeology Branch administers the Heritage Conservation Act (HCA) and applications for permits to identify, investigate and/or alter heritage sites across British Columbia, in compliance with the HCA," said the ministry in an email.

"The Archaeology Branch is consulting with all affected First Nations on the proposed Rotary Pier Heritage inspection and alteration permits that were submitted to the Province."