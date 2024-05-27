237866
Barn fires sends flames into night sky in Silver Star area

A barn went up in flames in the Silver Star area late Sunday night.

A Castanet reader shared photos showing flames and smoke rising over the area around around 11 p.m. Reports said it was a barn on Wallace Road that caught fire.

Firefighters managed to get it under control and no one was hurt. One comment on social media says fire crews kept the flames from spreading to nearby trees.

There is no word yet on the extent of damage.

