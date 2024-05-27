Okanagan Military Tattoo out of Kal Tire Place hours after final show

Photo: Wayne Emde

The Okanagan Military Tattoo has wrapped up another year, marked by a large number of youth performers.

Tattoo executive producer Norman Crerar tells Castanet roughly 200 of the 400 performers this year were youth. He said they were “absolutely outstanding," and hopes to see them next year.

One such act was the Calgary Round-up Band, which brought just about 100 kids. The band put on a spectacle on Saturday during opening night of the tattoo, seen below.

Photo: Wayne Emde

Along with a high number of youth performers, another aspect defined this year's show. It was moved up to May, while it took place last year in July.

Crerar said the change was done because Kal Tire Place is listed as an evacuee shelter. To avoid the risk of being cancelled due to wildfire evacuations for instance, the tattoo booked Kal Tire Place for a pre-summer show. The chance of being shut down was too big a risk, as it would sink roughly $100,000 in production investment.

When asked on Sunday how the date affected sales, the producer said things looked the same but wasn’t releasing ticket numbers. He expected a big turnout that evening.

Following the final show, the production team at Kal Tire Place had about four hours to dismantle the stage. It was a race, as set-up took three times as long, Crerar said. The hockey rink was turned into a stage for less than a week, as set up took place on Wednesday.

The Okanagan Military Tattoo performed May 25 to 26 at Kal Tire Place. It brought performers from Kamloops, Calgary, and Vancouver Island, among others. The tattoo is supported by government grants and ticket sales.