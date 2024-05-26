Okanagan Military Tattoo underway as show kicked off on Saturday

The Okanagan Military Tattoo event kicked off Saturday with performances from several bands.

It was the first day of a weekend show that will end on Sunday. Performances included highland dancers out of Kamloops, pipes and drums from the Okanagan, Parksville, Kamloops and the Canadian Scottish Regiment, AL Fortune Drumline and a welcome from members of the Splatsin Indian Band and Cree Nation.

The event is entering day two, with more performances to come. Tickets for Sunday are hosted here.