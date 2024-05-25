92 City of Vernon employees made more than $100,000 in 2023

Photo: Castanet file photo

The City of Vernon's top earner in 2023 was Chief Administrative Officer Patti Bridal, taking home $219,457.

Bridal is one of 92 employees who made over $100,000 this year, up from the previous year's 70 employees making the “sunshine list.” All cities must disclose financial information including all employees paid over $75,000 a year.

This year 16 employees made over $150,000, notables include:

Fire Chief David Lind – $194,545

Director of finance Debra Law – $180,820

Director of human resources Raeleen Manjak – $177,432

Deputy CAO Kevin Poole – $174,700

An employee W. Pearce made $198,483, it’s not clear if this is former CAO Will Pearce who retired December 9, 2022. Castanet asked the city for clarification on Friday afternoon but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

In total, 194 employees made over $75,000 in 2023 for a total of $20,478,111.

Including employees making less that $75,000 – the city paid a total of $32,404,525 for its employees.

Elected officials, the face of city hall and the ones with voting power, earned significantly less than some of the behind the scenes employees.

Mayor Victor Cumming – the only full time council member – made $112,619.

Coun. Teresa Durning, Kelly Fehr and Kari Gares all made $41,669, and Coun. Akbal Mund and Brian Quiring took home $41,935. Coun. Brian Guy made the most with $42,213.

Quiring’s company MQN also earned $5,797 which went to office design for the Community Services Building.