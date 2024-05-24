Dancing with the Vernon Stars lineup announced

Photo: Contributed

Dancing with the Vernon Stars is returning this fall.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society announced the return of the event as a part of the organizations 40th anniversary celebrations.

The fundraising event will take place Sept. 28, 2024 at the Creekside Auditorium (Vernon Recreation Centre). Tickets will be going on sale in June.

“The anticipation and enthusiasm in the North Okanagan community for this event has been absolutely amazing,” says NOHS Executive Director Lisa Matthews. “We've been eagerly waiting to unveil our plans, ensuring that every dancer and every detail is primed for an unforgettable celebration.”

A kick-off event at City Dance brought all dancing couples together last month. Setting the stage for their upcoming dance lessons and fundraising efforts.

The dancers for 2024 are:

Rebecca and Sophia Barton

Fiona Blacquier and Rob Frank

Teresa Sanders and Kari Sargent

Ginny and Peter Scott

Vinil Sood and Mallika Satti

Aaron and Michelle Volpatti

Elle James and Jason Kankam

Brent and Susie Helland

Katie & Stefan Schneider

Kris Fuller and Ryan Sheepwash

Updates on the fundraising event can be found on NOHS’ social media. Dancers will have five months to get ready for the event.

“We are truly grateful to have such an extraordinary lineup of dancers joining us this year,” said Matthews. “Their energy, creativity, and passion promise to make this year's event an unparalleled success.”