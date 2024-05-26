Vernon Becker Bike Park project on schedule and on budget

Photo: File photo

Becker Bike Project is expected to open ahead of the BC Day Long Weekend.

A report submitted to Vernon City Council for Monday’s regular meeting says phase two of the project is on budget and on schedule.

The project scope includes the design and construction of a modern mountain bike skills park, including dirt jumps area, paved pumptrack, skills area, trails, signage, and parking lot works.

The total project budget was originally $962,000, with $500,000 coming from the Destination Development Fund from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

An unforeseen existing drainage problem was found early on and staff planned to utilize a $100,000 Priority Drainage Improvement project to address the existing drainage problem.