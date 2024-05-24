Vernon RCMP looking for owner of 'significant' amount of cash

Photo: File photo Cash pictured is not of actual money found

Vernon RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a "significant amount of cash" turned into police.

Mounties say the cash was found near a business in the 4400-block of 25th Ave late Friday morning.

Anyone who believes to be the rightful owner of the cash is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2024-8015.

Mounties ask callers to be prepared to describe the amount and denominations of the money in order to claim it.