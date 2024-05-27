Vernon council gets update on staff-scrapped projects, $8.5M budgets deferred or delayed

Photo: File photo

Almost exactly two months after Vernon city council discovered a number of approved projects had been taken off the books without council's express permission, city staff are providing an update on all capital works projects from 2019 to 2023.

Elected officials and the public are getting their first chance to see exactly which projects – and their budgets – were not carried forward.

According to the report six projects were taken off the books. Listed from largest to smallest budget, the “delayed” or “deferred” projects are:

Kin Race Track Park – Phase 1 – $3,000,000

Okanagan Landing Sewer Local Area Service – $2,984,000

Okanagan Landing Sanitary Sewer Local Area Service – Longacre Area – $2,060,000

Dog Beach – Dog Park Upgrade – $200,000

F.B. Jaques Park Trail Connection – $200,000

Foothills Ravine Trail – $75,000

The projects have a combined $8,519,000 total budget. Only one project – Kin Race Track – specifies that funding has been moved back into the reserve account.

Castanet asked the City of Vernon where the remaining budgeted funding went but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Staff say it’s developing a consolidated reporting format for carryovers and infrastructure program updates that will be provided to council in spring 2025 and for future years.

The update comes after council requested a better way to track projects when it learned in March that an unknown number of council-approved projects weren’t carried forward by staff.

Why each project was delayed or deferred

The race track has been rescheduled as per an update to council in 2023.

Both Okanagan Landing Sewer Projects had unsuccessful Local Area Service initiatives leading both to the municipal fee approach, where fees are established and primarily used to recover costs. The reports states both sewer projects were previously canceled.

The report says dog park upgrades have been coordinated with a proposed RDNO lake intake for several years. The project wasn’t carried forward to reevaluate the “scope and priority though the updated parks plan once the lake intake and environmental permits are in place.”

Preliminary designs for the F.B. Jacques Park project found challenging topography would require significantly more budget to complete the proposed trail connection. The project was not carried forward and staff “recommends deferring this project scope and reevaluating this project scope and priority through the updated Parks Plan.

Staff say the design is completed for the Foothills park project but has an insufficient budget because of required stairs at the bottom of the trail. According to the report staff plans to budget for this improvement in 2025.

Council approved the carryover amounts – without the six projects and without knowing which projects wouldn’t be carried over – at the March 25, 2024 meeting.