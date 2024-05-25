City of Vernon's Silver Star Road Multi-Use Path now complete

Photo: City of Vernon Ground breaking for multi-use path in November 2021

The Silver Star Road Multi-Use Path is officially complete.

An update to Vernon City Council ahead of Monday’s meeting says the contractor has completed paving of the second lift of asphalt and line painting, completing Phase 2.

The bottom lift was paved in November 2023 but the secondary paving had to be delayed until spring for warmer weather.

Ground was originally broken for the project in November 2021, and was completed in two phases.

The project included road realignment, construction of a three-metre-wide path, ditching, new signalized crosswalks, new curb and gutter, and the relocation of catch basins and hydro poles.

According to the city’s 2019-2023 Infrastructure Projects Update the project had a total budget of $6.8 million.

The path from BX School to Blackcomb cost the city $3,883,127, with $500,000 of funding coming from the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program.

One more year of weed spray must be done, but otherwise the project is complete.