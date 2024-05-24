Watchdog investigating police response leading up to death of Lumby woman

Photo: Facebook

BC’s watchdog is investigating if any police action, or inaction, could have played a role in the death of Tatjana Stefanski.

The Independent Investigation Office of BC says the slain Lumby woman went to police in December 2023, months before her death.

IIO is investigating police response after Lumby and Vernon detachments received a report stating concern for the safety of a woman last December.

“The woman was subsequently located deceased on April 14, 2024,” reads a release on the IIO website.

Investigations into the woman’s death are being conducted by the RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit and the BC Coroners Service.

The IIO says given the complexity of all investigations into this matter, no further information will be provided at this time.

The IIO is asking any person who has relevant information about the incident to please contact the IIO Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

“The IIO investigation will now seek to determine what if any role police action or inaction may have played in the woman’s death.”