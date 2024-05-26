Vernon's Upper Room Mission looking to expand public shower service

Photo: Upper Room Mission

Upper Room Mission offers the only shower service in Vernon, and is now looking to expand that program.

Amy Flater with Upper Room says the program gives unhoused people access to a free shower and everything people might need like shampoo, razors, soap, towels, etc. The program runs Monday through Friday and can see about eight people per day.

“We do turn away people some days,” said Flater. “Then, other days we don't have as many people sign up. So it just depends day to day, but it's a very well accessed program that we have here.”

Flater says Upper Room Mission currently has one shower for people to use, and are looking to get a second public shower built. The cost of building a second facility will be between $10,000 and $15,000.

One church group has donated $5,000 to the program and now a Vernon woman is looking to raise $3,000 as well. Volunteer coordinator with Upper Room, Cynthia, is running her first half marathon on June 15 to fundraise for the shower and kitchen appliances.

When asked what the program means to unhoused people, Falter says it offers dignity.

“Hygiene is one of those things [where] you kind of stand out, out in public right when you're not clean and pulled together,” said Flater.

“It's often a first step for homeless people to rekindle their sense of dignity and to break that cycle of homelessness. I think feeling like you're a person is really important and that's one of those really basic things that we forget about when we are able to access a shower on a regular basis. So I think it means a lot to people to have that.”

Upper Room Mission provides unhoused people with basic needs like food, clothing and a place to belong, and accepts donations online here.